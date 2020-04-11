B’ham officer arrested in love triangle murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham detective has been arrested for murder after shooting into an unmarked patrol car.
Authorities responded to a shotspotter call around 11:51 p.m. on Friday at the 3000 block of Pearson Ave. When they arrived, they located a female suffering from several gunshot wounds.
The female was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to authorities, 39-year-old Alfreda Fluker shot into an unmarked vehicle. The victim was inside the vehicle with an off duty police detective.
Birmingham police say that the shooting involved a love triangle and is domestic in nature.
Alfreda Fluker is a Birmingham Police Detective who has been with the department for 15 years. She worked with the Birmingham Crime Reduction Team.
Since this is an officer involved shooting, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be investigating. The suspect will be charged with murder and additional charges.
