Alabama Music Hall of Fame closed during pandemic

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s Music Hall of Fame is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means some tough times for fans and musicians.
There's a sign on the front door of the famous Tuscumbia tourist attraction saying the business is closed.
The doors are locked, the lights are out and the parking lot is empty.
There's no one visiting the famous "bricks" out front of the hall of fame.
Sandra Burroughs, Executive Director of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, said the closure is not only difficult on revenue but it also puts musicians in a bind.
“The younger musicians that are just starting out they’re living gig to gig and there is nothing going on right now. That’s why we have a few musicians have gotten together. They’re starting a program called operation drum stick. We’re going to actually start a garden behind the Hall of Fame that’s going to be for the musicians to come and get food out of one its able to harvest. this is going to help the musicians locally that are struggling to get food to eat right now,” said Burroughs.
The Alabama Music Hall of Fame will be closed until May 1st in response to the current stay at home order.
Burroughs wants to assure all fans and visitors they are busy working on new and upcoming events once the Hall of Fame is allowed to open again to the public.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.