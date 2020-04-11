Alabama Music Hall of Fame closed during pandemic

“The younger musicians that are just starting out they’re living gig to gig and there is nothing going on right now. That’s why we have a few musicians have gotten together. They’re starting a program called operation drum stick. We’re going to actually start a garden behind the Hall of Fame that’s going to be for the musicians to come and get food out of one its able to harvest. this is going to help the musicians locally that are struggling to get food to eat right now,” said Burroughs.