Sunny but cool Friday with frost potential overnight; Severe weather threat for Easter Sunday

Happy Friday! It is MUCH colder out there this morning!
Temperatures are into the upper low to mid 40s across the Valley this morning as clouds cleared out overnight and ushered in colder temperatures. Friday is going to be a cooler day for much of the Valley as high temperatures will only climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. It will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, but it will be cool with a north wind at 10 to 20 mph. The cold air will continue tonight as we see overnight temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s. That means some spots could wake up to frost on Saturday morning. Afternoon temperatures Saturday will rebound back into the upper 60s and low 70s with a south wind at 10 mph.
The First Alert is out for Sunday for the potential at strong, possibly severe, storms as well as heavy rain and flash flooding. There are still a lot of questions and uncertainty about the timing and the impacts that we will see here in the Valley. Confidence is much higher that we will see flash flooding Sunday afternoon as many spots will see 2 to 4 inches of rain, possibly higher amounts near 5 inches. If severe storms do develop they will bring us the threat of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and tornadoes, some of which could be violent. Again, it is still early in the process here and you will want to check back through the rest of day today and this weekend for more information.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
