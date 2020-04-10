Sunny but cool Friday with frost potential overnight; Severe weather threat for Easter Sunday

The First Alert is out for Sunday for the potential at strong, possibly severe, storms as well as heavy rain and flash flooding. There are still a lot of questions and uncertainty about the timing and the impacts that we will see here in the Valley. Confidence is much higher that we will see flash flooding Sunday afternoon as many spots will see 2 to 4 inches of rain, possibly higher amounts near 5 inches. If severe storms do develop they will bring us the threat of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and tornadoes, some of which could be violent. Again, it is still early in the process here and you will want to check back through the rest of day today and this weekend for more information.