Statewide PPE donation day locations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Medical Association of the State of Alabama is hosting a statewide PPE donation day on April 13.
There will be collections sites at various locations across Alabama.
The public and businesses from around the state are encouraged to donate any extra PPE they might have to help physicians and other health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following items are being requested: N95 masks, surgical masks, isolation gowns, gloves (latex and latex-free), face shields, sterile specimen collection swabs, commercial grade bleach wipes, alcohol wipes, and hand sanitizer (70 percent ethyl alcohol).
Drop-off locations have been set up around the state at these sites:
Madison County – Huntsville Chamber of Commerce
- 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- 225 Church Street NW, Huntsville, AL 35801
- Call 256-535-2000 and someone will come to your car to pick up items
Jefferson County – Healthcare Coalition Coordination Center
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Christian Service Mission Warehouse
- 3600 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35222
Lee County – East Alabama Medical Center
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- 2000 Pepperall Parkway, Opelika, AL 36801
Montgomery County- Medical Association of the State of Alabama
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- 19 S. Jackson Street, Montgomery, AL 36104
Mobile County – Mobile County Medical Society
- 2701 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606
Baldwin County – Thomas Medical Center
- 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- 27961 US Hwy 98, Daphne, AL 36526
Baldwin County – South Alabama Family Practice
- 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- 202 W Orange Ave., Foley, AL 36535
Houston County – Salvation Army
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- 1001 S. Bell Street, Dothan, AL 36301
Dale County – Professional Medical Associates
- 101 E Brunson Street, Suite 200
- Enterprise, AL 36330
