Severe storms expected for Easter Sunday | FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Declared

A sunny, but cooler, day continues to wrap up the workweek. Highs will be in the lower 60s, about 10 degrees below average. Tonight will be chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30s and a Frost Advisory will be in effect from 2 AM - 8 AM. Protect any vulnerable plants that are outside. Also remember your outdoor pets and have a plan for them.
If you want to participate in any outdoor activities, whether it be bike riding, jogging, or Easter egg hunting (while social distancing) make sure to get it done either today or tomorrow. Saturday will be a quiet day with sunshine, but storms ramp up Sunday.
Sunday has been declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Widespread severe weather is possible across states in the deep south. Severe weather is expected for the Tennessee Valley during the afternoon and evening hours. High damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, large hail, flooding with rain amounts between 2-5″, and tornadoes that could be violent are all possible. Details will continue to be ironed out the closer we get to Sunday, but now is the time to review your severe weather plan with your family and get prepared. Continue to check in with the weather team during each newscast and online for the latest details.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.