Severe storms expected for Easter Sunday | FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Declared

Sunday has been declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY . Widespread severe weather is possible across states in the deep south. Severe weather is expected for the Tennessee Valley during the afternoon and evening hours. High damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, large hail, flooding with rain amounts between 2-5″, and tornadoes that could be violent are all possible. Details will continue to be ironed out the closer we get to Sunday, but now is the time to review your severe weather plan with your family and get prepared. Continue to check in with the weather team during each newscast and online for the latest details.