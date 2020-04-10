Officials address storm shelters concerns amid pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama is expecting strong to severe storms on Sunday.
COVID-19 may have you thinking twice about using a community storm shelter if it comes to that on Sunday, but officials say that decision should be an easy one.
“Your life is more important than COVID-19, so if there is a warning that is issued, you need to get to that shelter," said Tom Wrzeszcz, a trustee with the Harvest community shelter at Asbury Church.
Wrzeszcz says they will be open Sunday if a warning is issued.
In a shelter that can hold up to 450 people, they'll attempt to social distance as much as possible but won't turn anyone away.
Masks and hand sanitizer will be handed out over at the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire & Rescue Shelter.
Those who show up who feel sick will be isolated and kept away from others.
But either way, fire department president Zachary Trulson says you have weigh your chances.
“If we have a tornado and you’re inside your house when the tornado comes through, chances are you’re going to get badly injured. Where as if you are exposed to coronavirus, you have a pretty good chance of recovering from that," he said.
Remember to have a plan on where to go when severe weather approaches.
Wrzeszcz says during the last severe weather event, he saw some wait it out until the last second before stepping inside the shelter.
“I wouldn’t recommend that but at least you’re 10 steps closer than you would be if you stayed in your hlouse," he said.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.