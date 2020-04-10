North Alabama native and NFL player Rudy Ford gives back during pandemic

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Safety for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles Rudy Ford is giving back to his hometown in a big way.
The New Hope High School graduate and Auburn Tiger has donated $10,000 to help the community he grew up in battle the effects of COVID-19. The money will be used to provide meals to children and seniors in need throughout Madison County.
“I just know at this trying time that a lot of people, families are going to be in need,” says Ford. “I just wanted to find a way to be able to help.”
The meals will be distributed today at Wears Chapel Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ford will be there to assist in passing out the meals.
