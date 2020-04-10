Lost your health insurance due to COVID-19? Here’s where to start

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tens of thousands of Alabamians have lost their jobs in recent weeks. Which likely means many of them also lost their health insurance.
It’s more important than ever to have health insurance, but you may not know where to start.
Mary Elizabeth Marr, the CEO for Thrive Alabma, tells us she’s taken a lot of calls from people worried about this.
Marr says you should start by going to healthcare.gov.
Although the open enrollment period has passed.. You can see if you qualify for the special enrollment period.
If you’ve been laid off or fired due to COVID-19, and lost healthcare coverage suddenly, you likely will qualify.
Marr says you can find different options for plans, and says this is the most affordable way to go.
Marr says it’s really important to get this done as soon as possible, if you wait until you need insurance, it might be too late.
“This needs to be taken care of right away. Don’t wait until you need to see a physician and try to get some insurance. It would be necessary for you to go ahead and get this done within the first 60 days of loss of insurance," Marr said.
One critical thing to remember, Alabama is one of 14 states that did not expand medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, which means fewer people are eligible for that program in the state.
