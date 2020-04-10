2 killed, 2 injured in DeKalb County wreck

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon claimed two lives, according to Alabama state Troopers.
It happened at about 3:40 p.m. on Alabama 75 around one mile south of Fyffe.
Troopers say Robin Darrell Anderson, 47, of Arab was killed when the 2018 Ford F-150 he was driving was struck head-on by a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado.
Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.
A passenger with Anderson, Hannah Danielle Moon, 23, of Arab was also pronounced dead at the scene.
A third passenger in the F-150 was injured and taken by ambulance to Marshall Medical Center South.
The Silverado’s driver was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.
The driver and passenger of a third vehicle, a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, were not injured.
