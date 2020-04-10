Huntsville Hospital ER Department to thank community members for support

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With so much love and support coming from community members during the COVID-19 pandemic, Huntsville Hospital’s ER Department is putting on a special “thank you” of their own.
Today, at 10:30 a.m., first responders will gather on the hospital’s ambulance ramp holding thank you signs for anyone who walks or drives by.
The event is a display of their immense appreciation and reminder that while they’ve been called the heroes during this time, they say the community members are theirs.
