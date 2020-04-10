Huntsville Hospital employees say ‘thank you’ to community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - During this COVID-19 pandemic, health care workers are receiving many well-deserved “thank you’s”. Friday, it was their turn to say thank you right back to the community.
Many people donated masks, meals and their time to make sure health care workers are taken care of. To say thank you, Huntsville Hospital employees held up signs outside of the hospital expressing their gratitude.
Employees say they are grateful for all the community is doing for them during this difficult time.
“To be able to have them to show their love, support, their prayers for us during this time, you know its very difficult during this time, and just to know that we’re supported by this community means everything to us,” said Beth Potter, a tech and patient family rep.
Beth said even though the community considers people like her a hero,she said people in the community are heroes to them.
