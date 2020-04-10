Huntsville distillery making hand sanitizer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local distillery is stepping up to help organizations in need of hand sanitizer.
Irons Distillery in Huntsville is still making its award-winning bourbon and whiskey. The first step of the process creates a liquid with high enough alcohol content to create sanitizer.
Owner Jeff Irons says workers were using it at the distillery anyway to clean, so it made sense to turn it into something to help keep the community safe.
“I was using my distillery for a sanitizer anyway. I was cleaning by barrels and my still and equipment around here with the high-proof alcohol that we do not basically age and drink. We basically only use it for sanitizer,” Irons said.
Irons can create about a gallon of hand sanitizer a week. That’s what comes from six barrels of high-proof alcohol.
These are not available for purchase.
Irons has already made batches for police departments in Huntsville and Scottsboro.
