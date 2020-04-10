‘God’s got this’: Hazel Green bonfire victim returns to a surprise homecoming

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hazel Green teen severely burned in a bonfire accident received a surprise homecoming from his friends and family.
James Boyle, 16, returned home from Vanderbilt University Medical Center Friday. He was there for just over than four months.
Natalie Smith and James Boyle were burned at an outdoor fire in November. Both spent months in Nashville undergoing countless surgeries, including skin grafting.
Smith returned home several weeks ago.
While the pair may have a long journey ahead, they won’t make it alone. It was clear Friday night that they have a community of supporters rallying behind them.
