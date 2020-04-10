Free Wi-Fi hot spots available for service areas in DeKalb, Jackson counties

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama Electric Cooperative is partnering with Jackson County Schools to provide Wi-Fi hot spots in service areas.
The Wi-Fi can be accessed in parking lots located at Woodville High School, North Jackson, Bridgeport Middle School, Skyline High School, Stevenson Middle School, Hollywood School, and Paint Rock Valley School campus.
Kevin Dukes, superintendent for Jackson County Schools, said he is thankful for the support from local companies to help students.
“This year, Jackson County Schools went one to one with electronic devices chrome books. We sent them home before all of this happened with most of our seventh through 12th-graders, so a lot of the learning is online," said Dukes.
Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative is providing similar services for hot spots in DeKalb and Jackson counties.
CEO Fred Johnson said they were proactive in ensuring they had a plan and resources to help.
“We wanted to make sure that anyone who was not already connected to our network or couldn’t afford standard broadband connections would at least have some type of lifeline connectivity during the crisis," said Johnson.
Officials said it is their goal to also reduce the spread of the virus and keep people in guidance with social distancing criteria as well.
