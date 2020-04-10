Florence police looking for suspect in double shooting

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A suspect is sought after two people were shot in Florence early Friday.
Police say they responded to a call about shots fired in the area of West Mobile Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Officers found a man in the 200 block of Perry Street with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim, who is in his 20s, was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.
While attending to that victim, police found a second man, also in his 20s, with a gunshot wound to his hand. This man was treated at North Alabama Medical Center.
Investigators believe both victims were shot by a third party who has yet to be identified.
A motive has not yet been determined, however, police say they have responded to numerous complaints in the 200 block of Perry Street in the past and it is believe that gathering was happening at the location prior to the shooting.
The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 256-768-2727.
