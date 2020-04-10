COVID-19 testing for homeless people happening in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At this point we’ve all heard the guide lines, stay six feet a part, wash your hands, and stay home as much as possible.
But those rules are not easy for the homeless to follow. They’re often living in close quarters in camps or shelters.
Friday is the first day Huntsville Hospital and Thrive Alabama will be testing the homeless population here in Huntsville.
CEO for Thrive Alabama, Mary Elizabeth Marr tells us multiple shelters and the police department have been putting it together for a few weeks.
Marr tells us the plan is to test people experiencing homeless from 9 am until noon Friday.
It’s happening at First Stop, a nonprofit that helps the homeless, on Stokes Street.
Marr says they plan to hold another testing on Monday if they see a need.
But she says it’s not just about testing.
Marr says they plan to hold sessions at the Salvation Army and Downtown Rescue Mission to educate the homeless on social distancing and the virus itself, which they may not have a lot of information about.
“These individuals might not have had the opportunity to come through any of our drive thru testing because they don’t have cars. And the individuals are typically living in a communal situation either a camp, so we wanted to make sure that we could offer testing to this population of our community,” Marr said.
Marr tells me they don’t need to worry about having insurance, but to bring an ID if you have one.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.