Albertville Public Library providing educators, students with online resources

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many local libraries have been forced to closed their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic to help reduce the spread.
But staff at the Albertville Public Library are still working to provide resources to students and the community resources during the current stay-at-home order.
The library is closed until April 30.
Reagan Deason, diretor at Albertville Public Library, said right now the top priority is issuing e-book library cards to educators to sign students up with virtual tools online through Homework Alabama to finish the school year and assist with ACT prep.
“One of the calls has been our 7th-grade teacher who has needed her students to have access to e-books, so we are sitting here knocking out an entire 7th grade class in the local community and getting them set up online," said Deason.
A free public library is also set up outside for anyone who wants to stop by and pick up books.
“We had hoped to hold those books back for a book sale because it is a way to keep things that are not circulating for us and it’s a way of making a little bit of money and putting it back into new resources that will circulate better for us and broaden the interest that we keep on our shelves," said Deason.
Deason said staff will be on a rotating schedule to renew and return books over the phone. They are also sanitizing their book collections as books are returned.
