Alabama COVID-19 cases jump to 2,838; ADPH verifies 48 deaths

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Heath raised the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,838 on Thursday.
The ADPH now verifies 48 deaths related to the coronavirus while a total of 78 deaths have been reported.
Reported deaths and verified deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To verify a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in the Verified Deaths category. Reported death totals are cumulative and will not decrease.
These are Thursday’s numbers by county:
- Autauga County - 17
- Baldwin County - 59
- Barbour County - 7
- Bibb County - 11
- Blount County - 11
- Bullock County - 4
- Butler County - 3
- Calhoun County - 54
- Chambers County - 161
- Cherokee County - 7
- Chilton County - 25
- Choctaw County - 6
- Clarke County - 13
- Clay County - 11
- Cleburne County - 12
- Coffee County - 14
- Colbert County - 8
- Conecuh County - 3
- Coosa County - 10
- Covington County - 10
- Crenshaw County - 2
- Cullman County - 29
- Dale County - 6
- Dallas County - 10
- DeKalb County - 16
- Elmore County - 29
- Escambia County - 5
- Etowah County - 53
- Fayette County - 1
- Franklin County - 8
- Greene County - 13
- Hale County - 7
- Henry County - 8
- Houston County - 33
- Jackson County - 22
- Jefferson County - 523
- Lamar County - 7
- Lauderdale County - 20
- Lawrence County - 8
- Lee County - 206
- Limestone County - 35
- Lowndes County - 12
- Macon County - 9
- Madison County - 177
- Marengo County - 14
- Marion County - 33
- Marshall County - 64
- Mobile County - 329
- Monroe County - 6
- Montgomery County - 90
- Morgan County - 36
- Perry County - 2
- Pickens County - 19
- Pike County - 18
- Randolph County - 20
- Russell County - 18
- Shelby County - 183
- Sumter County - 17
- St. Clair County - 37
- Talladega County - 30
- Tallapoosa County - 48
- Tuscaloosa County - 86
- Walker County - 72
- Washington County - 11
- Wilcox County - 17
- Winston County - 3
A total of 20,605 people have been tested.
