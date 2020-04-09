Police: Man flips stolen vehicle after robbing Huntsville store

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Passersby saw an overturned vehicle in north Huntsville Thursday evening. But they may not have realized the crime spree that led to it.
Huntsville police say there was a robbery at a Family Dollar. The robber stole cash then took off in a sport utility vehicle that police say he had stolen earlier in the day.
It all came to an end when police say he lost control and flipped at the intersection of Blue Spring Road and Sparkman Drive.
The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will face charges when he’s released.
