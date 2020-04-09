Passover ‘to-go’ boxes issued to continue social distancing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Passover, the eight-day Jewish holiday, will be different this year as many continue practicing social distancing. One Huntsville synagogue handed out Passover “to-go” boxes.
Moshe Cohen is the rabbi at Chabad of Huntsville.
In an effort to abide by state and federal health guidelines, Rabbi Cohen prepared boxes for his congregation to celebrate the holiday at home.
He says the first day of Passover is celebrated with a huge dinner.
“This year we initiated a ‘Passover in a box.’ We sent them out to people all across the city of Huntsville in order to ensure they will have everything they need to make Passover at home and do Passover on their own, according to the traditions," stated Cohen.
Passover has been celebrated for more than 3,000 years. It continues through the evening of April 16.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.