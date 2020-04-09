Nice again today, looking ahead to Sunday’s active weather

A nice Thursday continues. The cold front has passed, and cooler air will move in behind it. Highs will be slightly below average, in the upper 60s. A cool night is expected with lows falling into the upper 30s. If the winds are calm, frost is possible for the morning.
Quiet conditions continue Friday and Saturday. Plentiful sunshine awaits for Friday, but tomorrow will be a much cooler day. Highs will be near 60 degrees. Lows will fall into the upper 30s again. Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a few isolated showers possible Saturday night.
A FIRST ALERT is out for Easter Sunday. Sunday’s system will bring widespread showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. The main threat with Sunday’s showers will be flooding. 2-3 inches of rain is expected, and some locations could reach near 4″ of rain through the day. The rain will move in from the west early Sunday morning, and coverage and intensity will increase during the afternoon. Widespread rain will last into the night, but will be farther east by sunrise. Dry weather will persist through the rest of the day Monday.
