Nice again today, looking ahead to Sunday’s active weather

A FIRST ALERT is out for Easter Sunday. Sunday’s system will bring widespread showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. The main threat with Sunday’s showers will be flooding. 2-3 inches of rain is expected, and some locations could reach near 4″ of rain through the day. The rain will move in from the west early Sunday morning, and coverage and intensity will increase during the afternoon. Widespread rain will last into the night, but will be farther east by sunrise. Dry weather will persist through the rest of the day Monday.