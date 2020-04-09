Nearly 107,000 Alabamians filed for unemployment last week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The official number of initial unemployment claims filed during the week of March 29-April 4 has been released.
The Alabama Department of Labor said 106,739 initial claims were filed online and by telephone, with 94,047 COVID-19 related. Preliminary numbers released Tuesday showed about 98,000 claims were filed during the time period.
ADOL’s “Industry Breakdown” page shows 36,662 claims were filed in an unclassified sector, while 13,962 claims were filed by those who work in manufacturing. Workers in the accommodation and food services industry accounted for 12,121 claims.
The “County Breakdown” page shows that in WSFA 12 News’ coverage area, Montgomery County had the largest number of claims at 5,458. Lee County came in second in our area with 3,032 claims.
Jefferson County had the largest number of claims statewide with 15,839.
ADOL said there were about 74,000 claims filed the week of March 22-28. The department said it could take up to 21 days before someone receives money.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.