Marshall County Schools receive new buses with outside cameras

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County students will be riding in brand new buses once school is back in session next year.
Thanks to a renewal fleet program, 21 buses will be used for transportation.
Tim Gilbert, transportation supervisor at Marshall County Schools, said the new buses include air condition, upgraded lights and wide angled cameras inside to help monitor student behavior.
There is also a camera on the outside of the school bus that will record drivers who ignore the school buses stop sign, which Gilbert said will help reduce traffic accidents.
“There is a problem all over the state and the country of people running the stop signs. We’ve done a survey in the past and we’ve had as many as 17 in one day," said Gilbert.
With the help of the cameras outside, Gilbert said they will be able to get a tag number from cars and give it to law enforcement.
Marshall County Schools is the first in northeast Alabama to receive school buses with the outside cameras. Gilbert said the district is responsible for 81 bus routes and travels about 5,000 miles a day.
With the new added features, he said they will be able to keep students safe which is their top priority.
“A lot of our buses start running and picking up students at 6 o’clock in the morning and a lot of times it’s still dark at that time. With the lighting these buses are more visible, and they have the larger windshields where the drivers can see out of those better," said Gilbert.
Three buses will be used for students with special needs that include specially designed seating.
The cost for each of the buses were around $91,000 and the district is only responsible for oil change and routine maintenance.
