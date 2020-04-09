Madison County Medical Society gathering information for emergency volunteer doctors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County hospitals are lining up a “call list” of volunteer doctors for a worst case coronavirus surge.
The Madison County Medical Society is asking physicians who are either retired or don’t work in hospitals to consider picking up shifts on the front lines of the global pandemic.
The society’s website has a volunteer contact form interested physicians can fill out.
Society Board Member Dr. Sudheer Kantharajpur said it can be any type of physician.
If a doctor is retired or no longer has their license, he said the society is asking that they contact the Medical Licensure Commission of Alabama to get it reinstated.
Currently, the commission is allowing the following:
Initial emergency license (no Alabama license)
The Board and Commission have established temporary emergency licensure processes to authorize physicians to provide health care to Alabamians suffering from and affected by SARS-CoV-2 and the disease known as COVID-19. It is anticipated that licenses should be issued within 48 hours of receipt of application.
Reinstatement of inactive Alabama license
The Board and Commission have established temporary emergency Alabama license reinstatement processes to authorize physicians who hold Alabama medical licenses that expired by operation of law and that were active for any of the years 2017, 2018, or 2019, only to provide health care to Alabamians suffering from and affected by SARS-CoV-2 and the disease known as COVID-19. It is anticipated that licenses should be issued within 48 hours of receipt of application.
Kantharajpur said once the doctor has filled out the volunteer paperwork and has secured a license, a local hospital will reach out if needed.
He said North Alabama’s proximity to big cities makes it vulnerable to an extended surge.
“Very bad surge, because of our proximity to all these bigger towns, these bigger counties will have high numbers. Nashville is very close by, Jefferson County is very close by as well as Georgia, Atlanta has very high numbers," he said.
He said so far 13 physicians have signed up. He estimates there are almost 150 who are eligible.
The board member I spoke to says the society wants to line up manpower for a surge that could last until September.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.