Madison County Medical Society gathering information for emergency volunteer doctors

The Board and Commission have established temporary emergency Alabama license reinstatement processes to authorize physicians who hold Alabama medical licenses that expired by operation of law and that were active for any of the years 2017, 2018, or 2019, only to provide health care to Alabamians suffering from and affected by SARS-CoV-2 and the disease known as COVID-19. It is anticipated that licenses should be issued within 48 hours of receipt of application.