Local team works to deliver face shields to medical practitioners

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Last week, our WAFF 48 team shared how local engineer and famous YouTuber Destin Sandlin put out a video encouraging 3D printer owners to create face shields for local healthcare providers. Having sparked a movement throughout North Alabama, Sandlin and his team collected masks the community had made in the thousands (see that story here).
Now, the next phase of the project has begun - disinfecting the masks. Sandlin has gathered a team of nurses and dental hygienists to help sanitize the 3D parts that members of the community have worked to print.
Still, the project needs helping hands.
If you’d like to volunteer and be a part of this mission to deliver much-needed equipment to medical practitioners in our community, you can sign up at HuntsvilleFightingCovid.com.
