Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Death row inmate attorney: 'Critical time' lost amid virus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An attorney says her team has lost “critical time” in representing a Tennessee death row inmate slated for execution in June due to the new coronavirus and restrictions in place to curb its spread. The attorney for inmate Oscar Smith gave the update in a state Supreme Court filing this week to argue further that his execution should be put on hold due to the health pandemic. Smith's legal team asked for the stay of execution due to COVID-19 last month. Smith was convicted of murder in the 1989 slayings of his estranged wife and her two sons from a previous marriage.
TRUMP-TVA PRESIDENT
Trump criticizes TVA president, says pay is too high
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — President Donald Trump took a swipe at the compensation of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s president, suggesting the executive's pay was too high. The president, who appoints the TVA's board, was asked a question at his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday, and the questioner said the head of TVA “made $8 million last year.” Trump called it “ridiculous" and suggested he could cut CEO Jeff Lyash's salary. But Trump got pushback from a member of his own party, Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander. Alexander says TVA doesn’t receive federal taxpayer subsidies or appropriations. He says the president shouldn't attack TVA during a pandemic.
AP-US-OBIT-JOHN-PRINE
Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine has died at 73
Singer-songwriter John Prine has died at 73 after spending days on a ventilator due to the coronavirus in Nashville, Tennessee. His family announced his death Tuesday night. Revered for his wise and witty lyrics, he sang with a proud twang in “Angel from Montgomery,” “Sam Stone,” “Hello in There” and scores of other quirky original tunes. Prine's voice was rough around the edges and throat cancer disfigured his jaw, but he kept performing for decades. He won admiration and respect from the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and mentored generations of singers in Nashville. His characters were common people, facing the simple indignities, absurdities or pleasures of life.
AP-US-JOHN-PRINE
John Prine's wife remembers late singer, praises caregivers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The wife of celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine says she was able to sit with her husband in the last hours of his life. Prine died Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee, at age 73 from complications of COVID-19. Fiona Whelan Prine says in a statement Wednesday that he could not overcome the damage this virus inflicted on his body despite receiving excellent care at Vanderbilt's hospital. Fiona Prine also contracted the coronavirus and has since recovered. She urged people of all ages to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the virus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee unsure how soon new unemployment benefits coming
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Unemployed Tennesseans waiting to receive an additional $600 per week in unemployment benefits from the federal government will need to wait a bit longer. Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development Department spokesman Chris Cannon says the department is having to reprogram its computer system to accommodate the changes from the federal coronavirus relief package. Cannon says programers are working as quickly as possible to make the changes, but he cannot give a date when the work will be completed. The $600 will be in addition to the state’s usual $275 per week unemployment benefit.
AP-US-BOOKS-LORETTA-LYNN
Loretta Lynn's bond with Patsy Cline remains strong
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn's friendship in the early '60s created an unbreakable bond between the two country music trailblazers. In a new memoir “Me and Patsy: Kicking Up Dust,” Lynn reveals the backstage stories of the two friends who leaned on each other through good times and bad. Lynn says Cline was like her sister, teaching her how to shave her legs, lending her clothes and teaching her how to navigate the male-dominated music business. Lynn, now 87, says Cline is on her mind all the time even five decades after her tragic death in a plane crash in 1963.