Jackson County nursing home resident tests positive for COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Health Care Authority reports a coronavirus case at a nursing home.
A resident at Cumberland Health and Rehab received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. The resident is being treated at a hospital.
The Jackson County Health Department and the Alabama Department of Public Health were notified, as have Cumberland’s residents, their families and staff members.
The health care authority says for several weeks, Cumberland Health and Rehab has restricted visitation and implemented infection control protocols in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
