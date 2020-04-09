Huntsville synagogue vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - South Huntsville’s Etz Chayim synagogue was vandalized overnight.
The synagogue and it’s property were covered in anti-Semitic messages and graffiti including swastikas.
WAFF is on-scene gathering more information.
Huntsville Police are investigating the crime.
“We are aware of the situation and taking it very seriously. If anyone has any information, we’re begging you to call us immediately. Investigators are looking at charges anywhere from criminal mischief, to harassment, to possibly terroristic threats,” said Huntsville Police Lieutenant Michael Johnson.
The Passover holiday began Wednesday.
Members of a nearby church are working to help clean-up the vandalism.
