Homicide investigation underway after stabbing in Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead, while another is in custody after a stabbing in Boaz Wednesday night.
Police tell us they responded to a home on Woodley Terrace around 8 p.m. They found one man inside with stab wounds.
After authorities tried performing CPR, the man was later pronounced dead.
Police later took a suspect in the stabbing into custody in DeKalb County.
We’re still waiting on both the victim and suspect to be identified.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.