Helen Keller Hospital ready for next phase of COVID pandemic

Dr. Ridgeway spoke with our news partners at the Times Daily this week. He says Helen Keller hasn’t been overrun with patients yet, and he’s confident the hospital’s plan to treat corona patients will be effective. “We have people assigned specifically to this floor and they’re ready to go,” he said. “I can’t say enough about how efficiently and compassionately these health professionals have cared for these patients. Just imagine bringing the person you love most in life to the ER and being told that the person is being admitted to the hospital, so just go home.”