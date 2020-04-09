Guntersville Fire and Rescue take safety precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many fire departments across the United States are experiencing shortages of manpower due to the COVID-19 virus.
So far, Guntersville Fire and Rescue has not had any loss of manpower and are still operating at 100 percent.
But Guntersville Fire Marshal Buddy Pettry said they’ve made a few changes to their operations.
“We did take steps to move our station of guys to an offsite location. We had the senior center close down so we moved our medic guys to that station to separate our guys.”
Due to schools being closed, the district donated thermometers to the fire department.
“It’s important for us to stay healthy as well, so every morning when we come in our shift guys along with our staff, we take our temperatures, our blood pressures, we monitor our oxygen levels.”
When responding to emergency calls, Pettry said first responders have also changed their gear to ensure they are protected.
“You may see them dressed differently, of course we are taking all of our precautions you’ll see us with a mask on and goggles. Normally, we would send two to three men in to check a patient out now we will be sending one in," said Pettry.
There are 36 employees that work for Guntersville Fire and Rescue and no one has been impacted by the coronavirus.
Care packages that include gloves, masks, and cleaning supplies have also been donated to the department.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.