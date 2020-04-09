GE Appliances boosting pay for hourly employees during crisis

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A lot of you are essential employees and still getting up early to work this morning. Are you getting anything extra out of it?
Some companies are giving their workers extra incentives for coming in during this dangerous time.
One of those companies is GE. The Decatur appliance plant has more than a thousand employees.
And according to our partners at the Decatur Daily, the company will be giving all hourly workers $2 more an hour through the end of the month.
Last month GE Appliances decided to only run one line per shift due to the pandemic, and the Decatur plant had to be shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Since then the company says they have made efforts to reduce contact with no-touch temperature screenings, as well as making barriers between work stations and putting in hand sanitizer stations.
This Monday the company reported all lines are back up.
GE Appliances isn’t the only company in Morgan County paying hourly employees more.
Wayne Farms, who has a plant in Decatur, is paying hourly employees an extra dollar an hour until May.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.