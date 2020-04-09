Food Bank of North Alabama serving more people during crisis; in need of monetary donations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least 100,000 people have filed for unemployment in Alabama since the pandemic started. And it’s causing more and more people to rely on resources they normally wouldn’t.
1.4 billion dollars. That’s how much money Feeding America says is needed to keep feeding communities during this pandemic.
Executive director Shirley Schofield tells us they are staying extremely busy at the Food Bank of North Alabama.
Schofield says more than three times the normal amount of people are getting their food in some cities.
But she wants the public to hear this: they are open and have not stopped serving the eleven counties in north Alabama.
Schofield says they need monetary donations more than ever now. And it’s those donations that have allowed them to buy the increasing amount of food needed to feed people.
“We have spent about $130,000 just on food alone. That doesn’t count any of the fuel or the trucks or the people to distribute the food. That’s just in the past few weeks. Normally it would take us six months or a quarter of a year to spend that money,” Schofield said.
Schofield says with one dollar they can provide seven meals.
And she wants to say a thank you to everyone in the community who has already stepped up to help.
