First Alert for flash flooding and strong storm threat Easter Sunday

It was an active morning across the Valley Thursday morning but the cold front has cleared us out and cooled things down. The cool and dry weather won’t last too long as we are already keeping an eye on Sunday for our next threat at strong storms.
On Tuesday we put the First Alert out for Sunday as it looked like an impactful day of weather and the latest trends continue to align with that thinking. A low pressure system will develop over the Southern Plains Saturday and that will strengthen and mature as we move into overnight hours Saturday into Sunday.
As the system moves into the Valley it will bring periods of showers and storms to start the morning Sunday. As the day goes on we will see some heavier rainfall along with strong storms. Rainfall will be widespread and heavy at times and rain totals could be as high as 2 to 4 inches in some spots. Inside stronger storms we could see localized heavier rainfall amounts which would increase the threat of flash flooding. For perspective, our average rainfall in Huntsville for the month of April is 4.32″. That means we could see nearly half if not all of our monthly normal in one day.
The threat for severe storms looks to be greater for areas to our south, but there is still a chance at that we could have a strong storm or two. If we do see severe storms, all forms of severe weather will be possible. Right now this threat is lower than our neighbors to the south, but this will be something worth monitoring over the next couple of days so keep checking back as we continue to get more information and data. You can sign up for alerts for the latest forecast on your 48 First Alert Weather App!
