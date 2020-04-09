First Alert for flash flooding and strong storm threat Easter Sunday

The threat for severe storms looks to be greater for areas to our south, but there is still a chance at that we could have a strong storm or two. If we do see severe storms, all forms of severe weather will be possible. Right now this threat is lower than our neighbors to the south, but this will be something worth monitoring over the next couple of days so keep checking back as we continue to get more information and data. You can sign up for alerts for the latest forecast on your 48 First Alert Weather App!