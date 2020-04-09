First Alert for Easter Sunday storm system

A cool and quiet evening with the breeze dropping below 10 mph overnight. Morning lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
We expect a mostly clear sky tonight and some sun Friday. Afternoon highs near 60 Friday. Back in the middle to upper 60s on Saturday.
A First Alert continues for Easter Sunday. We continue to monitor a developing storm system that will have a big impact on the entire state of Alabama and many areas of middle Tennessee.
The forecast guidance has been trending at a potential for rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms throughout the day on Sunday.
We could begin the morning with a round of heavy rain and small hail along a warm front. This will lift north by the noon hour Sunday. Behind the front the air will become more unstable.
By late afternoon more storms appear likely. Keep checking back for updates on this developing storm system.
The exact threat and timing will become more clear over the next 24 hours as this storm gets in closer range of the higher resolution forecast models.
A cooler weather pattern will follow for much of next week.
