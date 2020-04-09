Effects of vaping, smoking on COVID-19 recovery

(WAFF) - In the midst of a pandemic that affects your lungs, many are questioning what impact do vaping and smoking have on coronavirus recovery?
Matthew Myers, the president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, says it is now being discovered that if you smoke or vape, you are increasing your risk for the most serious effects of COVID-19.
“In China and Italy, there’s substantial evidence that individuals who smoked were far more likely to have to be hospitalized and suffer the most severe consequences," says Myers. “The early data in the United States is showing the same exact trend.”
While there is no conclusive data linking vaping rates to increased coronavirus complications, there is evidence that vaping can lead to lung damage.
As a result, Myers says this pandemic should be a wake-up call to smokers and vapers.
“Faced with this risk that we’re going to be faced with now for months to come... Quitting now may be the best thing you could do other than social distancing to reduce your risk of the most severe consequences.”
