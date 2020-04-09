Drying out today with colder temperatures ahead

Scattered showers will linger through parts of this morning, but they shouldn’t last long at all. As the cold front fully pushes through our rain will clear out and skies will begin to clear up as well. Temperatures today will be much cooler today with high temperatures staying into the mid to upper 60s. Wind will be breezy from the north at times at 10 to 20 mph which will mean colder temperatures overnight. Friday morning will be into the low 40s for most of the Valley with clear skies. Friday will remain cool with upper 50s and low 60s despite plenty of sunshine. The cold will continue Saturday morning with the mid to upper 30s and we will stay dry until the later parts of the evening.