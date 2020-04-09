Arab medical manufacturer developing protective boxes for medical workers

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, mechanical precision met medical needs at Atrion in Arab.
Engineers prepared intubation boxes for the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The box allows for medical workers to adjust the ventilators of patients without exposing themselves to potentially virus-carrying saliva.
Director of business development Scott Nixon said the company has already donated 30 boxes to 15 hospitals across the Valley, and more are on the way.
He said the wife of an employee helped bring up the idea to management.
“One of her colleagues had found a similar box online that they used in Asia during the outbreak," he said.
”On Thursday morning we were contacted. By Thursday afternoon we had a box to Crestwood (Medical Center).“
He said in the last two weeks, the company has developed six versions of the box.
Each iteration has come with improvements based off medical workers feedback.
He said the team is working on the weekends to get the job done.
”They’re dedicated, they’re driven by taking care of clinicians. They want to take care of the people that take care of us, taking care of people in their backyard. That’s their motivation," Nixon said.
He said they’ll be producing them until they’re no longer needed.
