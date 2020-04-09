Alabama Department of Labor now paying federal $600 stimulus benefit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) is now paying a federal $600 stimulus benefit established in the CARES Act.
Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Thursday Alabama began paying the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefit on April 8, 2020. Claimants whose claims have processed should expect to see the funds within 2-3 days, if not sooner.
ADOL paid $40,060,495 in FPUC benefits to 60,848 claimants on Wednesday. Under the legislation, anyone receiving unemployment compensation benefits is eligible for the additional $600 a week stimulus payment. The payment is added to the recipient’s state weekly benefit amount (maximum of $275/week).
The payments will be made for eligible weeks beginning on March 29, 2020 through July 25, 2020. This does not refer to the date the original claim was filed, but to the weeks being claimed. ADOL will make payments retroactively for weeks already claimed since March 29, 2020.
“We understand the frustration of many Alabamians who are out of work due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we know that they need these benefits to stay afloat,” said Washington. “We are working as hard as we can to make sure that everyone gets the benefits they need as quickly as they can. We are one of the first states to begin distributing these funds. We continue to urge patience as the department works to implement this vital legislation.”
Programs available during the pandemic:
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) - provides unemployment benefits to those not ordinarily eligible for them. This includes individuals who are self-employed or contract employees. This benefit is retroactive to January 27, 2020.
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) - provides $600 per week to any individual eligible for any of the Unemployment Compensation programs. This benefit begins March 29, 2020.
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) - allows for an additional 13 weeks of benefits added to the end of regular unemployment benefits. This means claimants may collect unemployment benefits for a longer period of time than under normal circumstances.
ADOL is encouraging anyone who believes they may be eligible for these programs to file a claim at www.labor.alabama.gov or by calling 1-866-234-5382. Online filing is strongly encouraged.
