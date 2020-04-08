Threat for strong to severe storms overnight

The storms overnight could be strong to severe thunderstorms. The primary threats include damaging winds over 50 mph and hail. Frequent lightning and heavy pockets of rain with stronger storms are possible. The tornado threat is low, but not impossible. The line of storms will be along and ahead of the cold front and will move from the north toward the south. Middle Tennessee could see impacts with the storms around 1 AM, then it will move past the AL/TN state line into North Alabama around 2 AM. The line of storms will work farther south through the early morning The strongest part of the storms should be out of the area by 5 AM. Drier conditions come around sunrise.