Severe storm threat for the Tennessee Valley this afternoon and overnight

Round 2 will be after midnight tonight and will be a quick moving system. This line of storms is more likely to impact most, if not all, of the Tennessee Valley. Now the timing of arrival for the Tennessee could be as early as 1 AM or as late as 3 AM. It will likely be in and out of the Valley in as fast as 3 to 4 hours. The above timeline is an illustration of when the line of storms will likely start for the sectored areas. The Huntsville, Madison, & Decatur Metro will likely see storms after 2 AM.