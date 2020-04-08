Severe storm threat for the Tennessee Valley this afternoon and overnight

After a break from rainfall for the first 7 days of April, it looks like the wet weather will make a comeback later today for much of the Valley. The entire Tennessee Valley is in a threat for two potential rounds of strong to severe storms this afternoon and overnight tonight.
The first round of storms will be cellular and isolated, not covering a large area. These will be isolated all across the Valley this afternoon. Round 2 will be more of squall-line which will blast in from the northwest and will cover a larger area. This round will likely impact most of North Alabama and Middle Tennessee.
Impacts: If storms develop this afternoon the main issues will be damaging wind gusts of 50 to 60mph as well as large hail of 1 inch in diameter or larger, which is the size of a quarter. There may be a few larger hail stones that may be as large as a ping pong ball (1.5”). While the possibility of a tornado cannot be ruled out, it doesn’t look as likely this afternoon.
The line of storms that will move through overnight tonight will also bring the threat of damaging wind gusts of 50 to 65 mph. Hail will be possible as well, but not as likely as the afternoon storms. A few spin-up tornadoes may once again be possible, but again, not likely. Rainfall in both threats will be heavy for some, which could lead to a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain in the strongest storms. There will be quite a bit of lightning and thunder with both rounds of storms. Remember, any storm that has lightning is deadly so remember “if thunder roads, go indoors!”
Timeline: This afternoons storms will likely fire up between Noon to 2 pm and will be isolated across the Valley into the late afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see storms this afternoon. The images above are a look at future radar for this afternoon showing the progression of storms. These storms will likely progress west to east.
Round 2 will be after midnight tonight and will be a quick moving system. This line of storms is more likely to impact most, if not all, of the Tennessee Valley. Now the timing of arrival for the Tennessee could be as early as 1 AM or as late as 3 AM. It will likely be in and out of the Valley in as fast as 3 to 4 hours. The above timeline is an illustration of when the line of storms will likely start for the sectored areas. The Huntsville, Madison, & Decatur Metro will likely see storms after 2 AM.
REMINDER: Storms will be moving in during the overnight hours, so we stress that you have multiple ways of receiving your weather warnings. This includes the 48 Frist Alert Weather App, a NOAA Weather Radio, Television, live-stream, etc. If storms are serious enough we will be live on-air with coverage, but we will also be streaming live on our app, waff.com/48now, and Facebook Live. Please be safe and check back for more info as we go throughout the day!
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.