Salvation Army offering shelter for Florence’s homeless amid Corona pandemic

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A temporary shelter set up in Florence’s Veterans Park is set to shut down on Friday. Now, the Salvation Army of the Shoals is stepping in to help.
As we previously reported, the city council approved a plan to allow homeless people in the Shoals to stay in the park for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the Salvation Army is saying there are beds available for residents right now at it’s facility on Huntsville Road. Any residents who are unable to get one of those beds will be allowed to camp outside the center. Salvation Army Captain Benjamin Deuel told the city council that the homeless will be safe from harassment at the shelter and that three meals a day will be provided.
For more information, you can pick up a copy of today’s Times Daily, or see their online story today.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.