Nonprofits adjusting service, some avoiding homeless camps for social distancing

We are aware that some of the homeless population has been exposed to the virus and several have been isolated as tests are being accomplished. Today, we have not heard of a confirmed positive test among the homeless, but we are anticipating that this could be the case. Being sensitive to this separation need, First Stop’s three Outreach Teams have suspended their weekly trips to the camps until the threat has passed. They do not want to carry the infection to the camps. They are making up for the loss of the services in the camps by providing extra clothes, hygiene materials, and food at the Day Center parking lot.