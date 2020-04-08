Muscle Shoals Superintendent search narrowed to 3 finalists

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Muscle Shoals City School Board has narrowed down it’s list of potential new superintendents to three.
The board held an online meeting Tuesday afternoon. You can watch a stream of that meeting right now by clicking here.
The list is made up of David Allen Johnson - the Boaz City Schools Director of Student Services, Chris Shaw - the Sparkman High School principal and Chad Holden - the principal at Muscle Shoals High.
The board was unable to conduct in-person interviews due to COVID-19 concerns but says the process is moving along digitally. Board President Farrell Southern said he’s pleased with the candidate pool. “They’re a good group of candidates, excellent really.” You can read more about the board’s meeting in today’s edition of the Times Daily.
The board plans to have a final decision made by April 20th. Current superintendent Brian Lindsey announced he’s retiring in June.
