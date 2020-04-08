Madison County Schools shares more details on blended learning plan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Class for Madison County Schools is getting ready to look a little different.
Monday, April 13 the district is kicking off its blended learning program, focused around work packets.
District spokesman Tim Hall said the packets are designed to ensure students have the information they’ll need for the next grade level. There will be options to access them.
“Those will be delivered to schools, schools will then contact parents and say on certain days next week, you can come by and pick these up,” he said.
If that trip is not an option, students will be able to access their packets through the district website.
The program will be a “digital backpack," and packets will be broken down by grade level. Hall said they are designed to provide two hours of work a day.
Hall provided WAFF with a six week Kindergarten Learning Packet that focuses on English/Language Arts, Math and Science.
It breaks down weekly objectives for the students and instructions for parents on how to help the Kindergarten students learn. It also provides links online enrichment resources if needed.
Hall said teachers will be accessible by phone and email, but not Zoom, which has had reported hacking issues.
”We never want to put our students at risk, so we are going to use technology that we can lock down and nobody can interrupt any educational class settings," Hall said.
He said 30 percent of the students don’t have have access to internet at home.
While the district is game-planning to hand out computers, administrators are also actively searching for the best hot-spot options.
