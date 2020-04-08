How doctors are treating COVID-19 & the side effects

“The supply of the drug is going to vary from pharmacy to pharmacy depending on their supplier. Early in the outbreak, I know many pharmacies were receiving unnecessary prescriptions for this drug, which lead to initial concern for patients who are on it for things like lupus, and also the fact that there is almost no evidence for its effectiveness in preventing COVID-19. Anecdotally, I know that many pharmacies began reserving a supply for their patients on it chronically. Unfortunately, there just is not data on how much there is currently in the state.”