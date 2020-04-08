Help is available if pandemic is taking a mental toll

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be one of the most uncertain and stressful times for many of us.
It can begin to weigh us down. And if you feel overwhelmed, stressed or anxious right now, you are not alone.
Clinical psychologist Dr. Eric Seemann encourages people to continue to stay connected to those around them, whether through text, email or phone calls.
“It’s important that we remain connected because many people are going to kind of feel like they’ve been put in prison, so to speak, house arrest. And that can lead to feelings of significant anxiety, depression, which may lead to after behaviors, such as increased alcohol consumption or possibly even thoughts of suicide,” Seemann said.
It’s OK to need help, and there are local resources available to you. Most importantly, if you feel like you need help, pick up the phone.
If you need to talk to a mental health professional, Seemann wants you to know you’re not bothering them by reaching out for help.
The Crisis Services of North Alabama 24/7 HELPline is 256-716-1000. The text line (4 p.m.-11 p.m.) is 256-722-8219
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. The Veterans Affairs Crisis Line is the same number. Just press 1 when prompted. Or send a text message to 838255 to connect with a VA responder.
WellStone Behavioral Health’s 24-hour number is 256-533-1970.
The Access to Care Line is 256-705-6444.
If you are in immediate distress, please call 911.
