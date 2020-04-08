Fort Payne man charged with raping minor

“This is a great job on the part of our investigators when it comes to protecting our children from predators. No matter what current events are taking place, this must always be one of our top priorities,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “I’d like to remind the public to never hesitate to contact us if they know of any such acts taking place. You can call us any time at (256)845-3801 and the information will be passed along to our investigative team."