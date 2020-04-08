Flatten the Curve campaign launches to help medical workers in Marshall County

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - To help encourage everyone to do what they can to fight against COVID-19, Andrea Oliver, director of the Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers, said they got creative and designed “Flatten the Curve” yard signs and T-shirts.
“Whether that’s by sitting on your couch and staying at home or if you’re an essential employee somewhere and you have to deal with patients every day you can wear it under your scrubs or on your couch and it’s just a movement of solidarity," said Oliver.
The T-shirts and yard signs are $20 and can be purchased online. All of the money raised will help purchase personal protective equipment for medical workers.
Homemade masks donations are also being collected as part of the campaign to help solve the shortage of N95 type masks.
Marshall Medical Centers issued a policy last week that allows staff to wear hand sewn masks in the hospitals in situations that do not require PPE.
Oliver said as of last week they have collected 800 masks and have a goal of 1,500.
She says most importantly, it is their goal to spread hope and not illness through the campaign and keep their health professionals safe while they continue to work on the frontlines to curve the spread of the pandemic.
“And so that is sort of the mantra of the Fatten the Curve campaign is that we all have apart to play, it may be small , it may large but we can all come together as a community, as a state, as a people to do what we can," said Oliver.
If you would like to donate hand made masks you may drop them off outside the foundation office at 2320 Homer Clayton Drive, Guntersville, AL 35976.
For more information on how to purchase a T-shirt, yard sign or make a monetary donation you may click here.
